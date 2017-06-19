BJP parliamentary board to finalize presidential nominee today

Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 11 02 AM IST

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting. Photo: HT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision making body, will meet on Monday to take a decision on its presidential nominee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting.

It is not clear whether the board will announce its candidate on Monday as a party leader said it may authorise Shah to take a call.

The board members will be briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties. The committee members include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M, Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also members of the BJP parliamentary board.

First Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 09 42 AM IST
