India hasn’t got hydrological data on Brahmaputra from China this year: MEA
India’s Ministry of External Affairs says it will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution in the ongoing Doklam standoff
New Delhi: India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the country will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution on the Doklam standoff.
“We will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution,” PTI quoted the MEA on Dokalam standoff with China.
The MEA also said attempts by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory in Ladakh are not in the interest of either side. The ministry also said that it has not received hydrological data from China on Brahmaputra this year.
First Published: Fri, Aug 18 2017. 05 07 PM IST
Topics: Doklam Standoff MEA India China Bhutan
