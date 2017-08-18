India hasn’t got hydrological data on Brahmaputra from China this year: MEA

The recently inaugurated Dhola-Sadia bridge across River Brahmaputra in Assam. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said that the country will continue to engage with China to find a mutually acceptable solution on the Doklam standoff.

The MEA also said attempts by Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory in Ladakh are not in the interest of either side. The ministry also said that it has not received hydrological data from China on Brahmaputra this year.