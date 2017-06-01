Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Poonch sectors, Indian troops retaliate

The firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army in May this year has affected over 12,000 people. Photo: Hindustan Times

Jammu: Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and opening fire on forward posts along the (Line of Control) LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.

The exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in. “Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours”, a defence spokesman said. Pakistani troops also opened fire along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district from 0740 hours, he added. “The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and the firing is presently on”, he said.

On 17 May, Pakistan Army had fired on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector in Rajouri district. The Pakistan Army had shelled forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in Rajouri district on 15 and 16 May.

The firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army in May this year has affected over 12,000 people. It had on 13 May pounded civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.