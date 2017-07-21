MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay appointed joint secretary in PMO

New Delhi: External affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay has been appointed joint secretary in the prime minister’s office (PMO) on Friday, reported Press Trust of India.

Successor to Vikas Swarup, Gopal Baglay was a joint secretary in the Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran (PAI) division of the ministry of external affairs, before he officially took charge as spokesperson of MEA on 27 February, says New Indian Express.

Baglay joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1992 after completing a masters in chemistry from Lucknow University.