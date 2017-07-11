Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 09 36 AM IST

US military plane crashes in Mississippi, 16 killed

At least 16 people were killed when a US military plane crashed in rural Mississippi on Monday evening, a regional emergency management official said

Bernie Woodall
Emergency personnel stand along US Highway 82 after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County. Photo: AP
Emergency personnel stand along US Highway 82 after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County. Photo: AP

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: At least 16 people were killed when a U.S. military plane crashed in rural Mississippi on Monday evening, a regional emergency management official said.

No official details were immediately available on the circumstances of the crash in northern Mississippi’s LeFlore County, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Jackson, the state capital.

    Captain Sarah Burns, a spokeswoman for the Marine Corps, said only that a US Marines KC-130 Hercules transport aircraft had “experienced a mishap,” with news media initially reporting five confirmed deaths.

    Several hours later, Fred Randle, LeFlore County director of emergency management, told Reuters that at least 16 people had perished. Randle gave no further details of the incident.

    The incident was a “tragedy”, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said in a statement on social media site Facebook, but provided no details.

    Images posted online by news organizations showed the crumpled wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames in a field surrounded by tall vegetation, with a large plume of smoke in the sky above the crash site.| Reuters

    First Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 09 36 AM IST
    Topics: US Military Plane Crash Mississippi Marine Corps Marines KC-130 Hercules

