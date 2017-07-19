ED sends summons three West Bengal cabinet ministers in bribery case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued summons to three cabinet ministers in West Bengal, asking them to appear for questioning within the space of a week in the ongoing investigation into a television sting operation conducted in 2014 by Narada News, which showed them receiving cash in return for unspecified favours.

ED officials said transport minister Suvendu Adhikari has been asked to appear before the agency on 4 August, followed by minister for urban development Firhad Hakim on 9 August and minister for panchayat affairs Subrata Mukherjee on 11 August. Another cabinet minister in the state and Kolkata’s mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay is expected to face questioning next week, ED officials said, asking not to be named.

These lawmakers couldn’t immediately be contacted for comments.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have started cases against several Trinamool Congress legislators and members of parliament under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly receiving bribes.

The ED also sent notices to the Mohammedan Sporting Club and its officials said on Wednesday, asking the club to furnish financial documents after another Trinamool Congress lawmaker and Kolkata’s deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed told the agency that he had taken money from Narada News’ Mathew Samuel, the man behind the sting operation, as donation for the embattled football club.