A year on, the battle for Jayalalithaa’s baton continues

A file photo of AIADMK supporters in front of J. Jayalalithaa’s residence in Chennai. Photo: AFP

Chennai: Exactly a year ago, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai, where she died 74 days later, plunging the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) into a crisis from which the party has still not emerged.

The 68-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital with complaints of “fever and dehydration”. Not much was known about her condition, except what was released in sporadic health bulletins from the hospital. She died on 5 December 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ever since, the AIADMK has been marred by internal conflicts, leading to political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu. The state has had three chief ministers in the last one year and almost had a fourth one when Sasikala was ready to be sworn in as the head of the state before she was jailed in a disproportionate assets case.

As the battle for AIADMK’s baton continues, it is clear that it’s only Jayalalithaa’s brand image that can work for the party.

This was evident at the general council meet last week, when chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) elevated Jayalalithaa as the “eternal general secretary” of the AIADMK and vested all the powers in themselves in the capacity of convenor (OPS) and deputy convenor (EPS). On the other hand, T.T.V Dhinakaran who was ousted from his deputy general secretary post along with his aunt V.K. Sasikala, who was party general secretary.

In May 2016, the AIADMK under Jayalalithaa retained power in the assembly elections, a first in three decades for an incumbent government in Tamil Nadu.

While Jayalalithaa’s returning to power was akin to AIADMK’s achievement under the party’s founder M.G. Ramamchandran (MGR) in 1984, the crisis that broke out after her demise had parallels with the crisis in 1988-89 when MGR died. Back then, MGR’s widow Janaki Ramachandran decided to give up the fight and quit politics after an election defeat, leading to the unification of Jayalalithaa-Janaki factions.

Also Read: AIADMK at the crossroads after a year of power in Tamil Nadu

Today, it doesn’t look like either Palaniswami-Panneerselvam or Sasikala-Dhinakaran will be ready for compromise.

The question on who will lead the party amid external pressure from forces like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre looms large over the party.

Also Read: Voices opposed to BJP grow louder in Tamil Nadu

If the BJP is attempting a “backdoor entry” in the power corridors of Tamil Nadu by capitalizing on the woes of AIADMK, the silence of governor Vidyasagar Rao has intensified the crisis in the state, with opposition leader and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin calling it failure of “constitutional duty”.

Speaker P. Dhanapal’s disqualification of rebel MLAs from the Dhinakaran faction on grounds of anti-defection has also come to be criticized for the “autocratic misuse” of powers.

Also Read: Madras HC: No floor test until further orders; no elections to 18 constituencies

For now, the duel over the party’s two leaves symbol is lying with the Election Commission and the legislative issue remains at the doors of the judiciary.