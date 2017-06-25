Gulmarg: Cable car crash kills 7, search operations on for more bodies

Srinagar: Seven people including two children were killed Sunday when a cable car came crashing down from a height of at least 30 metres (100 feet) after derailing from a pulley in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

The gondola lift at Gulmarg claims to be the world’s highest, ferrying passengers to a height of 4,100 metres (13,450 feet) for panoramic views of the snow-clad Himalayas. The cable car carries tourists in the Pirpanjal mountain range in the western Himalayas.

Police superintendent Imtiyaz Hussain said seven people were killed in the accident. One of the injured was in critical condition. The dead included a Delhi couple and their two children. The three local residents who died included two tourist guides.

Authorities have launched a rescue operation for at least 100 people stranded in cable cars on the ropeway, Hussain said. They were also scouring the nearby forest area for any tourists who may have fallen there. “We are combing the forest area below the cable line to see if there are any more bodies,” said Hussain.

Gulmarg is the only ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir, with tourists also visiting in the off-season for the views.

But visitor numbers have dipped in recent years amid unrest in the region, with violence rising since the death of a popular militant leader last year.