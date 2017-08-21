Narendra Modi seeks CEOs’ input on job creation, governance

Last week, Narendra Modi met 212 startup entrepreneurs to discuss ways to take the economy forward and forge a partnership between them and the government. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday kicked off two days of deliberations with over 200 chief executive officers (CEOs) to seek their suggestions on job creation, income enhancement and governance.

Modi’s interaction with “champions of change” is based on six themes—“new India by 2022”, “Make in India”, “cities of tomorrow”, “world class infrastructure”, “doubling farmers’ income” and “reforming the financial sector”.

Last week, Modi met 212 startup entrepreneurs to discuss ways to take the economy forward and forge a partnership between them and the government. He urged entrepreneurs working in the same industry to collectively discuss and present suggestions, which he assured would be taken up by the relevant ministry.

During the deliberations, the CEOs will be divided into groups of 30-35 people based on the core idea on which they will work. They give their suggestions along with those of public policy specialists, which will be presented before the prime minister, cabinet ministers and secretaries of various departments.

Modi is expected to meet the participants informally on Monday evening and give a speech on Tuesday after listening to the suggestions.