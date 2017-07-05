SC agrees to hear PIL against appointment process to Election Commission
A bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar questioned the Centre over the absence of a law backing the appointments process to the Election Commission
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the process of appointment to various posts of the Election Commission (EC).
A bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar questioned the Centre over the absence of a law backing the appointments process.
“The election commission should have people who are neutral to all political parties,” the court observed.
The Centre, however, submitted that Parliament would have to come up with a law regulating appointments and that they had appointed competent people to various posts of the commission over the years.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation which sought framing of a law to regulate the process of appointments to the Election Commission.
This comes a day after Achal Kumar Joti was appointed as the chief election commissioner (CEC). Joti will take over from outgoing CEC Nasim Zaidi, who demits office on Wednesday.