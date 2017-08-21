Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 03 24 PM IST

China to again have one of the world’s fastest bullet trains

China’s new generation bullet trains, starting next month, will make the 1,250km journey from Beijing to Shanghai in just 4 hours 30 minutes with speed of 400 km/hour
China has spent an estimated $360 billion on high-speed rail, building by far the largest network in the world. File photo: AP
Beijing: After cutting back the speed of the Beijing to Shanghai bullet train following a deadly crash, China is set to again make it one of the world’s fastest.

New generation trains will service the route starting next month, making the 1,250-km (777-mile) journey from the capital to Shanghai in just 4 hours, 30 minutes. The latest trains were unveiled in June and have a top speed of 400 km/hour (250 mph), according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China first ran trains at 350 km/hour in August 2008, but cut speeds back to 250-300 km/hour in 2011 following a two-train collision near the city of Wenzhou that killed 40 people and injured 191.

China has laid more than 20,000km of high-speed rail, with a target of adding another 10,000km by 2020. China has spent an estimated $360 billion on high-speed rail, building by far the largest network in the world.

First Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 03 24 PM IST
