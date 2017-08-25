What Supreme Court’s right to privacy ruling means for Aadhaar

The Supreme Court has held that right to privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution with reasonable restrictions, a decision that could affect Aadhaar under which biometric data of citizens is collected. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution with reasonable restrictions, a landmark decision that could affect the unique identification programme under which biometric data of citizens is collected.

Experts said that while it is premature to infer the impact of this ruling on Aadhaar, the unique ID number, its fate will be determined by cases pending in the Supreme Court that will be shaped by this judgement.

After the ruling on Thursday, the Aadhaar case will now be heard by a three-judge constitution bench. The smaller bench will hear cases on other issues related to 12-digit identification number.

However, in the run-up to the conclusion section, the judgement says “Data mining with the object of ensuring that resources are properly deployed to legitimate beneficiaries is a valid ground for the state to insist on the collection of authentic data.”

“But the data which the state has collected has to be used for legitimate purposes ... and not unauthorizedly...”, the judgement added.

Since the right to privacy was previously not a fundamental right, there was no established standard against which its violation could be tested and proved in a court of law.

Now that there is a standard—the right to privacy is limited only by fair, just and reasonable “procedure established by law”, the judgement said—the government will have to convince the court that privacy concerns surrounding Aadhaar fulfil the test of reasonable restriction.

“The court ruling today opens up a fresh round of debate where the government will have to defend Aadhaar against all facets of privacy. If the government asks that they want biometric information of citizens who don’t wish to part with it, it will have to explain how the demand for such information is just, fair and reasonable,” said Alok Kumar Prasanna, senior resident fellow at think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

There are more than 1.17 billion Aadhaar holders in the country.

Privacy was not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution and the government had argued in court that India’s 1.32 billion people have no absolute right to claim it.

The apex court first decided to set up a constitution bench to hear the privacy case in August 2015. One was finally set up in July.

A total of 22 cases have been tagged by the Supreme Court to be heard by the smaller constitution bench on Aadhaar. They challenge several aspects of Aadhaar and the use and sharing of data collected under the programme.

Among these challenges are those involving making Aadhaar mandatory for social welfare benefits, infringement of the right to privacy, and making Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns and for obtaining and retaining a permanent account number, or PAN.

“The Aadhaar we conceived was perfectly compatible with the right to privacy... It is the interpretation of this government of the Article 21 which is an invasion of the right to privacy. There’s no fault in the Aadhaar concept, there is fault in how this government plans to use or misuse Aadhaar as a tool,” Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram said at a press conference on Thursday.

Nandan Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar and former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, in a tweet on Thursday said, “A superb judgement by SC. Privacy a right. But not absolute. Recognises that key elements to be worked out in data protection law.”

The government is in the process of drafting data protection legislation and has appointed an expert group headed by former Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna to do this.

