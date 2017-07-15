Amarnath yatra attack: J&K police arrest PDP MLA’s driver

Srinagar: A policeman serving as a PDP MLA’s driver has been arrested in connection with investigations into the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims this week, police sources said on Saturday.

Touseef Ahmad, a policeman from the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Wachhi legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s driver, was detained for questioning two days ago. Wachhi is in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Ahmad was formally placed under arrest on Friday as part of investigations into militancy-related violence in south Kashmir, police sources said.

The sources said two other people, suspected to be overground workers for militants, have also been detained for questioning. It was not immediately clear whether Ahmad, who was posted as Mir’s driver seven months ago, has any direct link to the attack on Amarnath pilgrims at Anantnag on Monday that left seven yatris dead and 21 others injured.

A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said things are expected to be clearer about the involvement of the driver in the 10 July attack and other militancy-related activities later today.