SC to hear Bihar govt plea against Indian Oil in Rs1,800 crore entertainment tax case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea by the Bihar government seeking recovery of Rs1,800 crore in entertainment tax from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The matter was brought before a bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar, who said that the matter will be heard on Friday.

More From Livemint »

Seeking an urgent hearing in the case, counsel for the Bihar government told the court that the Patna high court had stayed two claim notices raised by the Bihar government on grounds of constitutionality of entry tax.

In November 2016, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court upheld the constitutionality of entry tax.

Accordingly, the state government moved the apex court seeking quashing of the high court’s stay orders in the light of the newly settled legal position regarding entertainment tax.

The case will be heard on 14 July.