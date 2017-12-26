Indian Army kills 3 Pakistan soldiers in cross LoC firing: Report

On Sunday, Pakistan killed an Indian Army Major and three jawans, and injured another in firing across the Line of Control in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: HT

Islamabad: Three Pakistani soldiers were on Tuesday killed and one was injured in cross-border shelling by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani media reported. “The shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawalakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces,” the DawnNews reported, quoting Pakistani military’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

India had initiated the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries’ border forces, the ISPR alleged.

The development came two days after the Pakistan troops killed an Indian Army Major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.