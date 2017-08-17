Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 07 11 PM IST

Donald Trump US culture being ‘ripped apart’ by Confederate statue removals

Donald Trump says it is sad to see the history and culture of US being ‘ripped apart’ with the removal of its beautiful statues and monuments
Workers remove statues of Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on 16 August 2017. Photo: Reuters
Workers remove statues of Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on 16 August 2017. Photo: Reuters

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday the history and culture of the US were being “ripped apart” by the removal of statues memorializing the Confederate era.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson—who’s next. Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

