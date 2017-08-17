Donald Trump US culture being ‘ripped apart’ by Confederate statue removals

Workers remove statues of Robert E. Lee, commander of the pro-slavery Confederate army in the American Civil War, and Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson, a Confederate general, from Wyman Park in Baltimore, Maryland, on 16 August 2017. Photo: Reuters

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday the history and culture of the US were being “ripped apart” by the removal of statues memorializing the Confederate era.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson—who’s next. Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”