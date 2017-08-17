Donald Trump US culture being ‘ripped apart’ by Confederate statue removals
Donald Trump says it is sad to see the history and culture of US being ‘ripped apart’ with the removal of its beautiful statues and monuments
Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday the history and culture of the US were being “ripped apart” by the removal of statues memorializing the Confederate era.
“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
“You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson—who’s next. Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”
First Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 07 11 PM IST
