Narendra Modi seeks UK’s help in return of economic offenders

Hamburg: As India works hard to ensure return of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pressed upon his British counterpart Theresa May to ensure UK’s cooperation to bring back economic offenders.

Mallya has been in the UK for months, escaping arrest warrants against him, while a court in London is also hearing a case regarding his return to India. Modi on Saturday met May during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and sought UK’s help in this regard.

Both leaders also talked about the complete range of India-UK ties. In a tweet after the meeting, external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the prime minister asked for UK’s “cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders”.

Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines’ default on loans worth nearly Rs9,000 crore, has been in the UK since March 2016. In April, he had attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth £650,000, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

India and the UK have an Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992, but so far only one extradition has taken place under the arrangement—Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sent back to India last October to face trial in connection with his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002. “Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @theresa_may met and held talks on the complete range of India-UK ties,” India’s PMO said in a tweet.