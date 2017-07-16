Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017.

16 Amarnath pilgrims killed, around 30 injured in bus accident

PTI
The bus carrying the Amarnath pilgrims skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Photo: PTI
The bus carrying the Amarnath pilgrims skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Photo: PTI

Ramban/Jammu: At least 16 Amarnath pilgrims were killed and around 30 injured when a bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rolled down into a deep nullah in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon, said Mohan Lal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban. According to police officials, 16 persons were killed and around 30 injured in the accident. A rescue operation was underway, they said.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017.
