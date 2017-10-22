 1 militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kupwara - Livemint
1 militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kupwara

The militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Langet area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI
The encounter broke out between militant and security forces on Sunday morning. File photo: HT
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Langet area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

An encounter broke out between militant and security forces on Sunday morning after the latter launched a search operation in Langet, 100 kms from here, an Army official said.

He said one militant has been killed and the encounter is still underway.

