1 militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Kupwara
The militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Langet area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Langet area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.
An encounter broke out between militant and security forces on Sunday morning after the latter launched a search operation in Langet, 100 kms from here, an Army official said.
He said one militant has been killed and the encounter is still underway.
First Published: Sun, Oct 22 2017. 10 26 AM IST
