Four CRPF personnel killed as JeM militants attack camp in Kashmir’s Pulwama district

Smoke rises from 185th battalion camp of the CRPF which was stormed by militants, in Pulwama district of Kashmir, on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three injured after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants attacked a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Pulwama district early Sunday morning, the CRPF said.

Two of the JeM militants, holed up inside a building, were killed by security forces. The gun battle was still on at the time of going to press.

In another incident, an Indian Army soldier was killed after Pakistani troops opened fire, violating the ceasefire, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official confirmed.

“On 31 December at 2:15am, fidayeen attackers attacked the CRPF Camp at Lethpora, Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Militants used UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) grenades and automatic weapons were challenged by sentries and patrol,” the CRPF said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir police added that security forces in the region had been tipped off about an impending terror strike, three days back.

“Security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days. They (militants) were trying. They probably could not get a place and time earlier. So, they struck last night,” director general of J&K Police S.P. Vaid told reporters in Kashmir.

This is the second time in the last three months when a security establishment has been attacked by the JeM. On 3 October, four militants from an affiliate of the JeM stormed a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar airport and opened fire, killing a BSF trooper.