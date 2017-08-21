Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 01 51 AM IST

Terrorist attacks on the rise in Europe

Europe has seen a spate of terrorist attacks this year, either linked to or suspected to be carried out by Islamic State (IS), with at least eight incidents till 18 August
Policemen check the area after towing away the van which ploughed into the crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 100 others on the Rambla in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
Policemen check the area after towing away the van which ploughed into the crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 100 others on the Rambla in Barcelona. Photo: AFP

Europe has seen a spate of terrorist attacks this year, either linked to or suspected to be carried out by Islamic State (IS), with at least eight incidents till 18 August.

Already, this is more than all the terrorist attacks recorded in Europe in 2016 or in 2015. Almost all of the attacks have been carried out using trucks or vehicles to plough through victims on crowded roads or market places or by knife-wielding attackers, making the task of identifying such plots difficult, say analysts.

That some of the attacks are carried out by asylum seekers and/or IS sympathizers is putting pressure on divided European governments—between those who support accepting refugees arriving from conflict zones like Syria,North Africa and Afghanistan and those opposed to it.

First Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 01 51 AM IST
