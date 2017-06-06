Illegal phone connections case: Maran brothers appear in court

Chennai: Former Union telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran, listed as main accused in the illegal telephone connections case, appeared in a CBI court in Chennai on Tuesday.

Five other accused in the case also appeared before the 13th CBI special judge Jawahar, who posted the matter to 28 July for framing of charges. The CBI had on 9 December 2016, filed a charge sheet against Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi among others, for allegedly using 764 high-speed data lines at the former’s residence which were used by Sun TV channel, causing a loss of Rs1.78 crore to the exchequer.

The high-end telecommunication facilities were illegally under the service category for which bills were not raised for 2004-07. S. Kannan, the chief technical assistant of Sun TV and V. Gowthaman, the then additional private secretary to Dayanidhi Maran, K.S. Ravi, electrician of Sun TV, K.B. Brahmadatha and N.P. Veluchamy, employees of BSNL, who were arrayed as other accused ion Tuesday appeared before the CBI court judge.

All the accused were served charge sheet copies.