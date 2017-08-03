Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 03 2017. 12 41 AM IST

Floods: Govt sends team of doctors to Gujarat to assess situation of water-borne diseases

In flood-hit Gujarat the doctors will assess the situation as there is a threat of spread of various diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dengue, malaria, diarrhea and encephalitis
Neetu Chandra Sharma
The team of doctors sent to flood-hit Gujarat will attempt to check the spread of water-borne diseases. Photo: AP
The team of doctors sent to flood-hit Gujarat will attempt to check the spread of water-borne diseases. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Union health ministry has sent a team of doctors to flood-hit Gujarat to assess the spread of water-borne diseases.

The team includes doctors from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New International Version (NIV), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“The doctors will assess the situation as there is a threat of spread of various diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dengue, malaria, diarrhea and encephalitis,” Dr. Jagdish Prasad, director general of health services, Union health ministry said.

First Published: Thu, Aug 03 2017. 12 38 AM IST
