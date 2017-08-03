Floods: Govt sends team of doctors to Gujarat to assess situation of water-borne diseases
In flood-hit Gujarat the doctors will assess the situation as there is a threat of spread of various diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dengue, malaria, diarrhea and encephalitis
New Delhi: Union health ministry has sent a team of doctors to flood-hit Gujarat to assess the spread of water-borne diseases.
The team includes doctors from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New International Version (NIV), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
“The doctors will assess the situation as there is a threat of spread of various diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dengue, malaria, diarrhea and encephalitis,” Dr. Jagdish Prasad, director general of health services, Union health ministry said.
First Published: Thu, Aug 03 2017. 12 38 AM IST
