Nagaland CM T.R. Zeliang appoints nine advisors, 26 parliamentary secretaries

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang on Tuesday appointed nine advisors with cabinet minister rank and 26 parliamentary secretaries.

Zeliang administered the oath of office and secrecy to nine advisors and 26 parliamentary secretaries in the presence of assembly speaker Imtiwapang Aier and senior bureaucrats at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima on Tuesday evening. With the appointment of advisors and parliamentary secretaries, Zeliang has now named all the MLAs supporting him to some post.

Zeliang has the support 36 Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators, four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and seven independent MLAs. Zeliang cabinet has 12 ministers including the chief minister. Zeliang was sworn in as the chief minister on 19 July after the Nagaland governor sacked Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up for the vote of confidence.

Zeliang had won the trust vote in the Assembly on 21 July and had first expanded his ministry by inducting 10 ministers on 22 July and on Monday he had inducted one more minister. However, Zeliang is yet to distribute the portfolios to any of the ministers, parliamentary secretaries and advisors.

Talking to media persons after the ceremony, he said portfolios would be distributed in next couple of days. Asked about 10 NPF and one independent MLA supporting former chief minister and NPF party president Liezietsu moving court against his ministry, Zeliang said, “their intension was to stop the expansion of this ministry but the court has not allowed it while the hearing has been fixed for 31 July 31.”

On the fate of the legislators voting against him in the 21 July emergent session, Zeliang said “according to anti-defection law if any member defies the whip, he would directly attract disqualification. If anybody files trial petition before the speaker, they will be disqualified.”

Replying to another query as to whether he would personally initiate disqualification of the 10 NPF MLAs, the chief minister said “it all depends on the decision of elected members on his side, which will be discussed in the NPF legislature party in due course of time.”

“According to the Nagaland assembly anti-defection rules, the petition can be submitted only after 15 days,” he said. On the claims of legislators supporting him to be NPF MLAs despite the expulsion and suspension of 31 out of the 36 of them, the CM claimed that the 36 legislators had an exclusive meeting on Monday and decided that the action initiated by the party president Liezietsu “is not according to the NPF constitution.”

He claimed that none of the expelled or suspended legislators, including himself, had received any notice or warning, whereas as per the NPF constitution a notice has to be served and only after a unsatisfactory reply, the disciplinary action committee can recommend for any kind of action.

But no such procedure was followed this time, which is arbitrary according to the party constitution, Zeliang said.