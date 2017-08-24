Allegations of nepotism in appointments hit Kerala govt

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have so far rejected the demand for K.K. Shylaja’s resignation. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Kerala’s Left Front government is being rocked by nepotism charges made against health and social welfare minister K.K. Shylaja who is accused of making two irregular appointments to a child rights panel which were quashed by the high court last week.

On Wednesday, the Kerala high court refused to admit an appeal filed by the government which sought to expunge adverse remarks made by the court against the minister while quashing the appointments last Thursday.

The court had strongly criticized the minister in its order, and asked why she had extended the deadline for application for the vacant posts if not to appoint the two members of her choice, one of whom police say was convicted in a criminal case and has three cases pending trial.

The issue, coinciding with the beginning of the state assembly session on Monday, has become the ammunition with which the opposition Congress is targeting the government.

Reiterating a demand for the minister to step down, Congress legislators walked out of the assembly session for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, while the party’s youth wing agitated in front of the secretariat.

“The high court has very clearly said the minister has indulged in nepotism not once but twice. We will continue to agitate until she resigns,” Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

The minister has denied any wrong-doing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and secretary of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have so far rejected the demand for Shylaja’s resignation, saying that the high court’s order was made without what the minister had to say about the incident and they would file an appeal to remove criticisms made against the minister in Thursday’s order. Also, in the assembly on Tuesday, Vijayan said there was nothing irregular in extending the deadline or in making political appointments. Every government has made political appointments, including the last Congress government, he said. On the criminal background of one appointee, he said all appointments were made after getting a mandatory vigilance clearance.

Kanam Rajendran, secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second biggest coalition partner in the government, has also rejected the resignation demand.

This is the third time a minister is facing serious allegations in the 15-month old left-front government in Kerala. While former minister for industries and sports E.P. Jayarajan had to quit due to nepotism charges in October, former minister for transport A.K. Saseendran had to leave following allegations of sexual misconduct this March.