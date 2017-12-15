 Narendra Modi hopes Winter Session of Parliament will be productive - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Dec 15 2017. 11 44 AM IST

Narendra Modi hopes Winter Session of Parliament will be productive

The govt is likely to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during Parliament Winter Session beginning today
PTI
Narendra Modi said at yesterday’s all-party meeting, leaders of the political parties were clear that there is a need to take the country forward and this session should be used positively to achieve that. Photo: AP
Narendra Modi said at yesterday’s all-party meeting, leaders of the political parties were clear that there is a need to take the country forward and this session should be used positively to achieve that. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hoped the Winter Session of Parliament will be a productive one with constructive debates and innovative suggestions that will help resolve the country’s problems.

The government is expected to table 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, during the session which begins today.

“The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation’s problems,” he told reporters in Delhi.

The prime minister said at yesterday’s all-party meeting, leaders of the political parties were clear that there is a need to take the country forward and this session should be used positively to achieve that. “I hope this Parliament session contributes to the nation’s growth,” he said.

