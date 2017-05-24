Arun Jaitley says cabinet clears policy for strategic partnerships in defence

Under the ‘strategic partnership’, the govt will shortlist Indian firms to join forces with foreign firms to supply fighter jets, helicopters, armoured vehicles and submarines. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India on Wednesday cleared a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment, defence minister Arun Jaitley said.

Under the “Strategic Partnership” model, the government will shortlist and then pick Indian companies to join forces with foreign firms to supply fighter jets, helicopters, armoured vehicles and submarines.

The policy, which has been under discussion for more than year, was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Security, Jaitley told reporters.

“For each platform, one private sector strategic partner will be chosen,” he said. Reuters