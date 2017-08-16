Shankersinh Vaghela resigns as Gujarat MLA in presence of BJP leaders

Shankersinh Vaghela was upset with the Congress over not being declared the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat elections in December. Photo: HT

Ahmedabad: Flanked by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and a host of senior ministers, Congress’s former stalwart Shankersinh Vaghela resigned as an MLA on Wednesday, but insisted he will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vaghela, the Kshatriya strongman with pockets of influence in Gujarat, tendered his resignation to Gujarat assembly speaker Ramanlal Vora.

The presence of Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and senior BJP ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja triggered a fresh bout of speculation about his joining the BJP. However, the 77-year-old leader’s persistent refrain was he would not join any political party.

“I was contemplating resigning as MLA for some time. I had a meeting with people of my constituency, Kapadvanj, and after informing them I resigned as MLA today,” Vaghela told journalists. “As I have said in the past, I will not be joining any political party. I will not retire from politics, but I will not join any political party.”

Vaghela had on 21 July snapped his ties with the Congress and even resigned as the leader of the opposition. He had, however, not quit as an MLA. He was upset with the Congress’ central leadership over not being declared the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat elections likely in December.

“The Congress’ back has been broken in Gujarat after Vaghela’s resignation. It has been weakened beyond imagination and the BJP will definitely benefit from it,” Rupani said after Vaghela’s resignation, but did not speak about the possibility of his return to the BJP.

Following Vaghela’s resignation from the Congress, six of its MLAs had quit the Gujarat assembly, with three of them walking over to the BJP. He had unsuccessfully sought to ensure the defeat of Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel in the 8 August Rajya Sabha elections with the help of disgruntled MLAs.

The Congress recently expelled eight party MLAs, including Vaghela and his son Mahendrasinh, for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. These dissident lawmakers were alleged to have voted against the Congress-backed opposition nominee Meira Kumar in the presidential election. Kumar could garner the votes of only 49 Congress MLAs when the party’s strength in the Assembly was then 57.