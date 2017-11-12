PM Modi directed GST changes after he came to know of difficulties: Rajnath Singh
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed amendments in the goods and services tax (GST) once he came to know of the practical difficulties, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that the central government approaches issues with an open mind.
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Sunday, Singh said that the government works with an open mind. “Wherever there is a need to bring an essential amendment, it will be done. The thinking of our prime minister is very clear in this regard. When he came to know that due to the GST, there are practical difficulties, he categorically said that whatever amendments can be brought about to end the difficulties, must be brought about,” Singh said.
He claimed that traders were “extremely happy” with the decisions taken in the latest GST Council meeting.
