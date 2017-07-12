Hindustan Latex launches family planning initiative in high fertility districts of UP

New Delhi: Considering high fertility rate in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, Hindustan Latex Family Planning Promotion Trust (HLFPPT) in association with US-based Population Services International (PSI) has launched a new initiative, ‘Expand Access and Quality to Broaden Method Choice in UP’.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening family planning programme in UP and to significantly expand and increase contraceptive choices such as condoms, insertion of IUCDs (intrauterine contraceptive devices) and use of oral contraceptive pills and injectables among slum dwellers.

“The programme is intended to increase the use of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC) and long-acting & permanent methods (LAPM) by expanding choice and access among men and women residing in urban slums of 32 districts in Uttar Pradesh,” Sharad Agarwal, HLFPPT’s chief executive officer said.

LARC include methods of birth control that provide effective contraception for an extended period without requiring user action. They include injections, intrauterine devices (IUDs) and subdermal contraceptive implants. LAPM include permanent methods such as tubectomy and vasectomy.

“The programme leverages the existing franchisee health facilities instituted by the two implementing partners in the 32 districts of the state (17 districts covered by HLFPPT and 15 by PSI). It aims at training and accreditations of these health facilities on family planning service with a focus on integrating LARC and LAPM. Training, quality assurance and accreditation are the focus areas under the programme,” Agrawal added.

The 17 districts being covered by HLFPPT are Amethi, Badaun, Baghpat, Bahraich, Ballia, Chandauli, Etah, Gonda, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Siddharthnagar, Sitapur and Unnao.

As an implementing partner, HLFPPT will facilitate accreditation of health service providers having a high client flow. These providers are then trained in accordance with government guidelines and provided supportive supervision to ensure high quality services, including counselling on family planning methods like female sterilizations, IUCD insertions, injectables, condoms and oral contraceptive pills.

The intended objectives of the programme are to increase access of family planning and reproductive health services among women of reproductive age and augment quality contraceptive choices available to men in identified urban slum areas. In addition, it seeks to increase demand for LAPM among women of reproductive age in urban slums and create an enabling environment for private sector participation in government family planning schemes.

Further, a “Folk Van” activity has been launched, which promotes family planning and use of contraceptives, builds rapport with the community and promotes the health facility accreditation for urban slums.

Another feature of the programme is training of paramedics and counsellors like staff nurse, pharmacy and pathology staff, ward boys, maids and sweepers on topics like family planning counselling, infection prevention and waste management.