Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 09 00 AM IST

Himachal Elections 2017 LIVE: Voting begins, BJP, Congress main contenders

Polling is currently underway for the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh with the two traditional rivals BJP and Congress in the fray. Here are the latest updates and developments
Himachal Pradesh goes to polls today in a two-pronged election battle between BJP and the incumbent Congress. Photo: AFP
New Delhi/Shimla: Voting is currently underway for the 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh with traditional rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and incumbent Congress in the fray. While the BJP has named Prem Kumar Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate, the Congress will be banking on Virbhadra Singh to retain power in the state.

Polling for Himachal elections started at 8am. In the current Himachal Pradesh assembly, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs, respectively, in the 68-member house. Apart from them, there are four independents, while one seat is vacant. The Congress and the BJP have been returning to power alternately since 1985.

Here are the latest updates from Himachal Pradesh elections:

ANI reports that voting at polling station number 55 in Kinnaur, Reckong Peo has not yet started due to a technical glitch. The polling booth is all women-managed, it adds.

■ Voters queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Dharamshala, reports ANI.

Himachal Pradesh elections, in numbers

■ Polling for all the 68 constituencies begins in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, reports ANI.

■ On election duty today: The state has deployed 11,500 police jawans, 6,400 home guards, 65 companies of paramilitary forces, reports ANI.

Himachal elections: Prem Kumar Dhumal gives BJP the edge over Congress

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 08 03 AM IST
Topics: Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh assembly elections live updates voting polling booths

