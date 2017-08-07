News in Numbers: 44 Congress MLAs taken to Anand resort ahead of RS polls

Congress spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil speaks as Gujarat Congress MLAs seen behind him during a press conference at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on 30 July 2017. Photo: PTI

$3 billion

What is it? North Korea’s annual export revenue.

Why is it important? This is likely to be cut by a third due to the new sanctions imposed by the United Nations for its intercontinental ballistic missile testing in July. The resolution against North Korea represents the “strongest sanctions ever imposed in response to a ballistic missile test”. These sanctions are to cut off Pyongyang’s money supply and prevent it from further developing its outlawed missile expansion program.

Tell me more: It was a unanimous decision of the UN Security Council with 15 votes in favour that targets North Korea’s primary exports, including coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood.

10 days

What is it? The number of days spent by Congress MLAs (member of legislative assembly) from Gujarat at a hotel resort near Bengaluru, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

Why is it important? The 44 MLAs returned to their home state after being flown away to Bengaluru to prevent them from either quitting or defecting ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Tell me more: At stake is the fifth re-election of Congress head and Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel, to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. The MLAs were whisked away to another resort in Anand, near Ahmedabad, on return.

2 lakh tonnes

What is it? The quantity at which the Indian government has capped the import of arhar dal (split pigeon pea).

Why is it important? This comes at a time when farmers are demanding a better price for arhar dal, following a record production of 22.4 million tonnes of pulses in 2016-17 and 4.6 million tonnes of arhar dal (record) in the same year. The prices of arhar dal shot up to Rs200 per kg last year, following which the government imported 30 lakh tonnes of pulses, of which 20 lakh tonnes are lying in its warehouses.

Tell me more: India is not only the biggest producer, but also the largest consumer and importer of pulses.

116

What is it? The number of sexual harassment complaints reported in IT software and services company Wipro in its annual report for FY17 (though this data given by it is for calendar ​2016).

Why is it important? This was the highest number of such complaints with a listed company in the latest reporting year (FY17, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi guidelines), of which 102 were resolved. The numbers increased last year compared to previous years, and not just for Wipro. While Wipro’s number went up from 111 in 2015 (with 107 solved), Infosys’s number went up from 62 in FY16 to 88 in FY17 (77 resolved), and TCS’s cases went up from 34 to 65 (with 61 resolved) in that time.

Tell me more: Sebi had made it mandatory for listed company to disclose the number of complaints and their pendency at the end of the financial year in their annual reports.

56

What is it? The number of employees in United Spirits who received above Rs1 crore in salary in FY17.

Why is it important? This could be an attempt by Diageo, which has a majority stake in United Spirits, to professionalize the management by attracting talent in an industry affected by multiple factors—alcohol ban in Bihar, demonetisation and the Supreme Court banning alcohol sale along the national highways. The number of crorepatis is more than even some tier-I IT companies such as Infosys (51).

Tell me more: Diageo completed buying controlling stake of 55% in the company in 2014.

