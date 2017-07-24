Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 05 35 PM IST

Major fire breaks out in Lok Nayak Bhawan, many fear trapped

The fire started at the fourth floor of the multi-storeyed Lok Nayak Bhawan, located close to the Khan Market

PTI
A representational image of a fire brigade personnel. Photo: PTI
A representational image of a fire brigade personnel. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: A major fire broke out today in Lok Nayak Bhawan in Central Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services said.

More From Livemint »

    The fire started at the fourth floor of the multi- storeyed building, located next to the upscale Khan Market, a fire official said.

    “A call was received around 4pm. Around 26 fire tenders have been pressed into service,” the official said. Further details are awaited.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 05 35 PM IST
    Topics: Lok Nayak Bhawan Fire Khan Market Fire Brigade Fire at Lok Nayak Bhawan

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share