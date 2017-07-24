Major fire breaks out in Lok Nayak Bhawan, many fear trapped
The fire started at the fourth floor of the multi-storeyed Lok Nayak Bhawan, located close to the Khan Market
New Delhi: A major fire broke out today in Lok Nayak Bhawan in Central Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services said.
#Visuals from Delhi: Fire breaks out in Lok Nayak Bhawan, 25 fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/tMsFJQzwOE— ANI (@ANI_news) July 24, 2017
The fire started at the fourth floor of the multi- storeyed building, located next to the upscale Khan Market, a fire official said.
“A call was received around 4pm. Around 26 fire tenders have been pressed into service,” the official said. Further details are awaited.
First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 05 35 PM IST
