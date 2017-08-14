WPI inflation rises to 1.88% in July

The rise in WPI inflation compares with a 1.3% increase in forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.9% rise in June. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price inflation (WPI) rate picked up in July after easing for four straight months, with food prices back on the rise.

The wholesale price index rose 1.88% in July from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 0.63% in July 2016, government data showed on Monday.

The rise compares with a 1.3% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 0.9% rise in June—the slowest pace since July 2016. Wholesale food prices in July rose 2.12% on year, compared with a 1.25% fall a month earlier.

Easing price pressures gave the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room to cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to 6% earlier this month, the lowest since November 2010.

It was the first rate cut by an Asian central bank this year. But the RBI retained its “neutral stance” and warned inflation could pick up again.

Data later on Monday is expected to show consumer inflation also quickened in July, after easing for three straight months.

Economists expect the consumer price index, the main policy target of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), rose 1.87% on-year, compared with an increase of 1.54% in June.

The RBI expects retail inflation could accelerate to 3.5% to 4.5% in October-December. Reuters