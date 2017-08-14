Retail inflation in July rises to 2.36% on higher vegetable prices

Vegetable prices rose 3.57% in July from a contraction of 16.53% in June, that pushed the consumer price index (CPI) to 2.36%. Photo: HT

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation, measured by consumer price index (CPI), reversed its downward momentum and rose to 2.36% in July against 1.46% a month ago as vegetable prices shot up.

Vegetable prices rose 3.57% in July from a contraction of 16.53% in June, data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

Data separately released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) on Monday also showed India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation increased to 1.88% in July, led by increases in food and mineral prices, compared to 0.90% rise a month ago.

The second volume of the Economic Survey 2016-17 presented on Friday in the Parliament said India is undergoing a structural shift toward low inflation, mostly due to changing dynamics in the oil market, which has capped upside risk.

“More recently, such shifts seem to have been missed, for example, in the last 14 quarters, inflation has been overestimated by more than 100 bps (basis points) in six quarters with an average error of 180 bps,” it said.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

However, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which cut its key policy rate by 0.25% in August after resisting calls for a reduction in four consecutive monetary policy reviews by citing uncertainty on the future trajectory of inflation due to several uncertainties. “If states choose to implement salary and allowance increases similar to the Centre in the current financial year, headline inflation could rise by an additional estimated 100 basis points above the baseline over 18-24 months. Also, high frequency indicators suggest that price pressures are building up in vegetables and animal proteins in the near months,” it added.