Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya resigns

A file photo of Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, a top economic adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned from his post at the government’s main policy think tank.

TV and other news outlets cited the veteran supply-side economist as saying he would return to New York’s Columbia University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted Panagariya’s resignation, reports said.