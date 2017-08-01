Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 03 41 PM IST

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya resigns

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya has resigned from his post and will return to academia
Reuters
A file photo of Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya. Photo: Mint
A file photo of Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, a top economic adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned from his post at the government’s main policy think tank.

TV and other news outlets cited the veteran supply-side economist as saying he would return to New York’s Columbia University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted Panagariya’s resignation, reports said.

First Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 03 38 PM IST

Topics: Arvind Panagariya Arvind Panagariya resigns Niti Aayog Narendra Modi Columbia University

