Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya resigns
Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya has resigned from his post and will return to academia
New Delhi: Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, a top economic adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned from his post at the government’s main policy think tank.
TV and other news outlets cited the veteran supply-side economist as saying he would return to New York’s Columbia University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted Panagariya’s resignation, reports said.
First Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 03 38 PM IST
