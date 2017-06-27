Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 11 41 AM IST

Second landslide hits stricken site in southwest China

A second landslide strikes village of Xinmo in Sichuan province, southwest China, where rescue workers have been looking for nearly 100 people

Rescue workers are seen at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village, China. Photo: AFP
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village, China. Photo: AFP

Beijing: A second landslide has struck the village in southwest China where rescue workers have been looking for nearly 100 people buried over the weekend by a massive wave of rocks and debris.

Chinese state radio says the latest landslide struck the village of Xinmo in Sichuan province at around 11am on Tuesday.

Government teams were ordered to evacuate the site on Monday after radar detected shifts in the mountain, signalling another imminent collapse. While no further casualties were reported, the second landslide sets back rescue teams searching for 93 people missing since early Saturday, when rugged mountains flanking the village gave away and buried its roughly 100 residents.

Before rescue work stopped Monday, only three people had been rescued from the site and 10 bodies had been recovered.

First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 11 41 AM IST
Topics: China landslide second landslide in China landslide Xinmo rescue operation

