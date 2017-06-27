Second landslide hits stricken site in southwest China

Beijing: A second landslide has struck the village in southwest China where rescue workers have been looking for nearly 100 people buried over the weekend by a massive wave of rocks and debris.

Chinese state radio says the latest landslide struck the village of Xinmo in Sichuan province at around 11am on Tuesday.

Government teams were ordered to evacuate the site on Monday after radar detected shifts in the mountain, signalling another imminent collapse. While no further casualties were reported, the second landslide sets back rescue teams searching for 93 people missing since early Saturday, when rugged mountains flanking the village gave away and buried its roughly 100 residents.

Before rescue work stopped Monday, only three people had been rescued from the site and 10 bodies had been recovered.