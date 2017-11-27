5 years of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal calls for united fight against BJP

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a convention to mark five years of AAP, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of Gujarat elections and the upcoming winter session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties to join hands to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing volunteers during the AAP’s national convention on the occasion of its fifth anniversary on Sunday, Kejriwal said: “I appeal to the people of Gujarat to give your vote to the candidate or party that can defeat the BJP. You can fulfil the country’s aim of defeating BJP in this election. Defeating them is very important. It could be an AAP candidate or from some other opposition party. If there is any other party winning, vote for them to defeat the BJP.”

Kejriwal was addressing volunteers from 22 states at the Ramlila Maidan. It was at the same venue that the India Against Corruption initiative, led by social activist Anna Hazare, took birth. AAP, formed in 2012, traces its roots to that initiative. “In 2011, we had gathered here to fight corruption but that fight is still on. We will not sit down till corruption is tackled. Today it has been five years since the AAP was formed. On this occasion, I want to congratulate those who worked to make this possible,” Kejriwal said.

“Coming to Ramlila Maidan makes me remember the old days. The people of this country were asking for something very small from here. They were only asking for a law to ensure that those who indulge in corruption are sent to jail. The government did not agree to pass a bill but the common man created his own party,” he added.

The national convention saw the party take stock of its performance and discuss national issues. Senior leaders including deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Kumar Vishwas and Sanjay Singh were in attendance.

Commenting on the performance of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said, “People still remember that 49-day government. What politicians and big parties could not do in 70 years, aam aadmi (common man) managed to do in 49 days. In the second election, they got 67 out of 70 seats and this scared the other parties. There has been work done in the last three years without corruption.”