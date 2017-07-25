News in Numbers: 56 applications filed by debtors to declare insolvency

7.2%

What is it? The projected growth rate of the Indian economy in current financial year 2017-18, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Why is it important? This represents reversal in growth slowdown following demonetisation. The world’s sixth largest economy grew at 8% in 2015-16, before slowing down to 7.1% in 2016-17. IMF has attributed growth revival to revision in national income accounting and government spending.

Tell me more: The global economy is expected to grow at 3.5% this year, as compared to 3.2% in 2016.

1.24%

What is it? The gross non-performing assets of HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank in terms of market capitalization, for the three months ended June 2017.

Why is it important? This is the highest in seven years, and bad loans increased by 23% in one quarter. And 60% of the increase was from the farm loans portfolio. Slew of farm loan waivers announced by state governments like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra is likely to impact farm loan repayment, and increase bad loans for banks.

Tell me more: Banks have disclosed weakening of microfinance asset quality following demonetisation during January-March 2017. HDFC Bank says microfinance loans have not deteriorated further.

56

What is it? The number of applications filed by debtors to declare insolvency.

Why is it important? This is more than a third of cases approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in the last one year. It also shows companies are seeing insolvency proceedings as a chance to reset their business in a time bound manner.

Tell me more: Under the new bankruptcy code, cases have to be resolved within 6 months, with an extension for another 3 months. Alternatively, NCLT appoints an interim administrator who will try to sell the assets of the company to a new owner within 18 months.

770 mm

What is it? Rainfall received at Mount Abu, a hill station in Rajasthan, in 24 hours.

Why is it important? This is the highest-ever rainfall received by Mount Abu ever since rainfall data was collected. Extreme rainfall events like these in a desert state is attributed to increase in temperature and its impact on monsoon.

Tell me more: Mumbai received 944 mm of rainfall in July 2005 that killed 1,094 people. In 2015, Chennai and two adjoining districts received 1,049 mm of rainfall.

24

What is it? The number of protected monuments that have disappeared due to encroachment.

Why is it important? It shows laxity in protecting historical monuments. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is empowered to issue show-cause notice to encroachers, and can also direct district authorities to remove encroachments.

Tell me more: 11 out of 24 lost monuments were from Uttar Pradesh. The government has spent Rs301.7 crore in protecting monuments in 2016-17.

