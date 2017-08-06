Three arrested in Amarnath terror attack case: J&K police

The last batch of pilgrims leave for the Amarnath cave from yatri niwas in Jammu on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said three people, alleged conspirators in the 10 July attack on Amarnath pilgrims, have been arrested by its special investigation team (SIT).

The men provided logistical help to four Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) militants who carried out the attack that left eight people dead, inspector general of police (IGP) Munir Khan told the media in Anantnag.

The men, who had allegedly helped the four terrorists by providing them with vehicles and shelter, were arrested recently and taken into remand for further questioning, the police said.

The police said the four LeT militants, led by Abu Ismail, a Pakistani national, had attempted an attack on Amarnath pilgrims on 9 July, but were frustrated by heavy security arrangements. Another militant in the group of four had been identified as Yawar, a local recruiter for the LeT, the police said.

Efforts are on to identify the other two, believed to be Pakistanis. The police also released pictures of Abu Ismail and Yawar. The the three “co-conspirators”—Bilal Ahmed Reshi, Aizaj Wagey and Zahoor Ahmed —had carried out reconnaissance exercises and chosen Botengo near Khanbal as the spot where the attack could be carried out, the police added.

The trio had also provided shelter to the four militants in Khudwani and Sriguffwara of South Kashmir, Khan said. Bilal’s elder brother Adil, an alleged Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist, was killed by security forces earlier this year. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted an SIT led by deputy inspector general (South Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani to probe the attack on the pilgrims. Eight people were killed when the militants fired at a bus carrying the pilgrims, returning from their Amarnath yatra.