Last Published: Mon, Jul 31 2017. 09 56 AM IST

Gurgaon municipal body puts up ‘parking-free’ banner on malls

Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon has come up with an initiative of free parking and has installed signboards at malls and other buildings on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road
PTI
The free-parking initiative was taken after complaints that some mall-owners were allegedly imposing parking charge despite stating otherwise. Photo: HT
The free-parking initiative was taken after complaints that some mall-owners were allegedly imposing parking charge despite stating otherwise. Photo: HT

Gurgaon: In a bid to tackle the problem of illegal parking and alleged paid parking service by many city malls, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon has come up with an initiative of free parking and installed signboards at malls and other buildings on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road.

The initiative was taken after complaints that some mall-owners were allegedly imposing parking charge despite stating otherwise. “We have started placing notice boards on the entry of malls which reads ‘The basement parking of this mall is free as per declaration of mall-owner’,” MCG Commissioner V. Umashankar said.

The MCG has installed such banners outside many buildings including, Sahara Mall, MGF metropolitan, City Mega mall, Ambiance, ABW Tower, Sewa Corporate Park, Platinum Mall, Vipul Agora, First India Place and DLF Corporate Park, the officer added.

First Published: Mon, Jul 31 2017. 09 40 AM IST

Topics: Gurgaon Free Parking parking fee Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon Banner

