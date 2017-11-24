Egypt military conducts air strikes in area of Sinai mosque attack
The air strikes have been concentrated in several mountainous areas surrounding Al Rawdah mosque where militants are believed to be hiding out
Cairo: Egypt’s military has begun conducting air strikes around the area of North Sinai where a deadly mosque attack that killed more than 230 occurred on Friday, security sources and eyewitnesses said.
The strikes have been concentrated in several mountainous areas surrounding Al Rawdah mosque where militants are believed to be hiding out, the security sources said.
Egypt’s presidency has declared three days of mourning following the mosque attack, state television reported, as President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met his security ministers to follow developments.Reuters
First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 10 41 PM IST
Topics: Egypt mosque attack Egypt military air strikes Sinai
