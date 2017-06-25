Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Saudi-led ultimatum on Qatar ‘against international law’

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday welcomed Qatar’s dismissal of a sweeping list of demands from Saudi Arabia and its allies in an escalating crisis and said the ultimatum was “against international law.”

“We welcome (Qatar’s position) because we consider the 13-point list against international law,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Qatar on Saturday denounced the ultimatum as unreasonable and an impingement on the emirate’s sovereignty.