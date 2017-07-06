13 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers including transport commissioner K. Ravindra Naik.

Naik has been sent to Azamgarh as divisional commissioner, while P. Guruprasad, who was on wait list, has been made transport commissioner and managing director, UP State Road transport Corporation (UPSRTC), an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

More From Livemint »

Additional chief secretary, Rural Development N.S. Ravi has been made member of the revenue board while Anurag Srivastava, who was on wait list, has been made principal secretary, Rural Development.

Member of Revenue Board Chandra Prakash has been made social welfare commissioner while additional chief secretary, secondary and higher education, Sanjay Agarwal has been sent to Urban Development department in the same capacity.

Chief development officer (CDO), Unnao Sanjeev Singh and CDO Shahjahanpur T.K. Shibu have swapped places after the transfer. Special secretary, Commercial Tax, Entertainment Tax Department S. Rajlingam has been made municipal commissioner Faizabad.

CDO Moradabad, Ujjwal Kumar will be new municipal commissioner Mathura, additional director UP Administration and Management Academy Jagdish has been made secretary UP Public Service Commission, Allahabad; special secretary agriculture production commissioner Ashok Chandra has been sent to Food and Civil Supplies department in the same capacity.

Special secretary, Backward Welfare, and director Backward Development Raj Shekhar has been sent to Public works department as special secretaries. The state government also shifted departments of 12 IAS officers, who had charge of more than one department.