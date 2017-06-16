Congress workers block roads in Gujarat demanding farm loan waiver

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress workers on Friday blocked roads across the state demanding a complete loan waiver for farmers. They also protested against the alleged police firing on farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress workers blocked roads in various parts of the state, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Morbi, Porbanadr, Arvalli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar, Junagadh, Anand, Kheda, Surat and Tapi, said state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi. According to state police control room, hundreds of Congress workers were detained across the state.

However, traffic movement was not hit by the protest anywhere in the state. While the Congress claimed the call of blocking roads remained successful, ruling BJP asserted it was a total failure. “Thousands of our workers and leaders today took part in the protest to express solidarity with farmers who are agitating in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and many other parts of the state.

We gave this call to condemn the police firing on farmers in MP and to demand a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers,” said Doshi. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP slammed Congress for giving such a call and claimed that it was a total failure. “We thank people of Gujarat for rejecting Congress’ call of blocking roads. It was nothing but a programme of blocking development and spreading hatred among people.

Congress leaders remember farmers only during polls,” said Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.