Will presidential poll help in bringing AIADMK’s warring factions together?

Chennai: The warring factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) sank their differences to come out in support of the National Democratic Alliance’s nominee for the presidential polls, Ram Nath Kovind. While Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s camp extended its support on Wednesday, former chief minister O. Panneerselvam backed Kovind with its 12 MPs and 12 MLAs on Thursday.

However, can this lead to a merger in the AIADMK?

Though it is difficult to see such a development happening immediately, observers say the rivals don’t really have an option and will come together sooner or later.

According to writer-translator Aazhi Senthilnathan the only option left is “a compromise”.

Analysts said that though a few individuals may move away, the majority will come together with the claim over the party’s name and two leaves symbol.

The only “touchy issue”, said writer and veteran journalist Gnani Sankaran, would be T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who was sidelined by the ruling AIADMK (Amma) faction, and his aunt V.K. Sasikala, the general secretary of the party. By extending support to the NDA candidate, Dhinakaran is trying to improve his negotiating power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Even as the BJP reportedly attempts to gain a “back-door” entry in the power corridors of Tamil Nadu by exploiting AIADMK’s woes, the two factions of the state’s ruling party have been falling over each other in a scramble to be in the good books of the centre.

Leader of opposition and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin has alleged that the AIADMK government has “surrendered” to the BJP-led Central government.

Amid the AIADMK’s infighting, a series of income tax raids—at the residences and office of then chief secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, at the properties of health minister C. Vijaya Baskar, cancellation of R.K. Nagar bypolls after allegations of large-scale cash distribution and the arrest of Dhinakaran over an alleged attempt at bribery over the party’s two leaves symbol have added to the embarrassment of the ruling party.

Stalin had earlier claimed that the BJP was behind the “selective raids and arrests against one faction of AIADMK”.

The AIADMK government still has four years to go. “As they try to remain in power, nobody wants to topple the government (both, leaders at the Centre and state). Hence there will be no instability,” said Sankaran.

Though the Palaniswami government with the strength of 122 legislators in a 234-member assembly remains intact, the future of AIADMK as a party continues to be unclear.

Senthilnathan said: “A clear leadership for the party will be established only when there is an election (Lok Sabha polls in 2019). Whoever is able to retain the core strength of the party, irrespective of whether they win or lose, would automatically emerge as the next leader. Until then, the confusion will continue in AIADMK.”