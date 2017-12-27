Delhi politics: AAP plan on doorstep delivery of govt services hits L-G hurdle

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s move will affect the government’s efforts to provide good and corruption-free governance. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Tuesday said that the lieutenant governor of Delhi (L-G) Anil Baijal had rejected its proposal to provide doorstep delivery of public services.

“LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 government services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations, etc. LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitalization of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sisodia said the step will affect the government’s efforts to provide good and corruption-free governance.

Later in the day, a press release issued by the LG’s office stated, “The proposal for doorstep delivery of services not rejected. Only advised to reconsider the proposal and suggested alternate model.”

“The present proposal has implications for safety and security of women and senior citizens, possibility of corruption, bad behaviour, breach of privacy, loss of documents, etc. and adds unnecessary expenditure for the government and the people,” the release added.

The Delhi government last month announced its decision to roll out doorstep delivery of public services. The government had planned to start with 40 services and add 30 more services to the scheme every month.

The services include the issuance of caste certificates, registration of marriages, birth and death certificates. They also include the issuance of driving licences, transfer of ownership of vehicles, old age pension and new water/ewer connections