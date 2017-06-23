Govt extends ban on import of milk, milk products from China

New Delhi: The government has extended the ban on import of milk and its products from China for another year.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a notification issued on Thursday said, “Ban on import of milk and milk Products, including chocolates and chocolate products and candies/confectionary/food preparations with milk and milk solids as ingredients from China may be extended for a period of one year i.e. up to 23rd June, 2018 or until their safety is established on the basis of credible reports and supporting data, whichever is earlier.”

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had imposed a ban on import of milk and milk products from China in 2008.

It was apprehended that some milk consignments from the country contained melamine, a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers. The ban was extended every year since then.

India does not import milk products from China, and has imposed the ban as a preventive measure. India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk.

The total milk production in India increased from 52.21 million tonnes during 2015-16 to 54.50 million tonnes during 2016-17 registering a growth 4.38%. Its highest milk producing states are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.