NBCC enters road construction; gets contract for Rs2,000 crore project

Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun will be the partner institute of NBCC for ecological planning of the project which will be conducted through satellite data. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Diversifying into road construction, state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Sunday said it has bagged a contract to build Rs2,000 crore road project in Uttarakhand.

“NBCC (India) Ltd., the navratna CPSE under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, today added yet another aspect to its expanding business by diversifying into the road construction space,” the company said in a statement.

It said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC executive director (engineering) Yogesh JP Sharma and Ecotourism Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (EDCUL) managing director Anup Malik to construct an eco-tourism circuit along Kotdwar-Ramnagar Kandi road.

The 50km four-lane highway road project—estimated to cost Rs2,000 crore—will be developed under green infrastructure/green road model. The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun will be the partner institute of NBCC for ecological planning of the project which will be conducted through satellite data.

“NBCC is always scouting for growth opportunities in existing and new sectors. With the present Government’s thrust towards roads and highways construction, we foresee immense opportunities in this space,” company’s chairman-cum-managing director Anoop Kumar Mittal said.