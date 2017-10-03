Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before CBI on 5, 6 October

The CBI wants to question Lalu Prasad Yadav for a contract given for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday asked Rashtraiya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav to appear before it for questioning on 5 and 6 October in an alleged corruption case after both leaders expressed their inability to appear on given dates, people in the agency said.

They said Yadav and Tejashwi were earlier called on 4 and 5 October. The CBI wants to question the former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for a contract given for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in 2006.

Tejashwi is also made an accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to alleged corruption in the deal. It is alleged that Yadav as Railway Minister handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel (a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar) after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company.